Mayfield police have arrested a man and are looking for another whom they said fired shots two months ago into the same duplex where SaVannah Hancock was killed last month.
Police arrested Dimetri Ross, 27, of Mayfield on Tuesday and charged him with the May 12 attempted murder of Jerrod Powell, who was living at 704. W. Lee St., at the time.
Hancock was inside 702 W. Lee St., the other side of the same duplex, when a bullet came through the door from the street June 18 and struck her in the neck. She later died at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
Police are looking for Stanford Shelton in connection with the May shooting, Detective Lt. Brent Farmer said.
According to a criminal complaint that is part of Ross’ public court file, Det. Nathan Young, the lead detective in Hancock’s shooting death, wrote, “Affiant states that on May 12, 2019, Stanford Shelton and Dimetri Ross were riding in a vehicle and drove by Jerrod Powell’s residence located at 704 W. Lee St. in Mayfield, Kentucky, firing rounds into the residence. Jerrod Powell was at home at the time of the incident.”
Police asked anyone with information about Shelton’s whereabouts to call them at 270-247-1621.
