FRANKFORT --- Twenty-eight area high school graduates have been named Senator Jeff Green Scholars by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA). To earn this honor, a student must have a 4.0 grade-point average each year of high school and at least a 28 composite on the ACT.
These students have also earned Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) awards that they can use to pay for education after high school. They are eligible for $2,500 per year in KEES funds for up to four years of postsecondary education.
The designation honors the late state Sen. Jeff Green of Mayfield, who served in the Kentucky General Assembly from 1992 to 1997.
Local scholars are:
• Dawson Springs High School: Elizabeth Anderson, Kylie Littlejohn, Tyler Weir.
• Hopkins County Central High School: Emma Harrison, Blake Herring, Braedon Hooke, Jon Johnston, Olivia Latham, Nicholas Zachary.
• Madisonville North Hopkins High School: Dorothy Bailey, Aiyana Clemens, Cade Cunningham, Kyndal Davis, Emory Fazenbaker, Hannah Funkhouser, Madelyn Garrett, Houston Knox, Taylor Logan, Joseph O'Reilly, Eli Polley, Martha Popescu, Kenna Teel, Mason Vandiver.
• Webster County High School: Karlie Keeney, Gracey Kelley, Rylei Roy, Olivia Utley, Kyndall Wolf.
KEES and other Kentucky student aid programs are administered by KHEAA. KEES awards are funded by net Kentucky lottery proceeds and may be used at most colleges and universities in Kentucky. In some cases, the award may be used at an out-of-state school if the major the student is pursuing is not available in Kentucky. No application is necessary for KEES awards.
For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.