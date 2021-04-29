Dawson Springs Independent School District will host a summer session for struggling students, according to Superintendent Leonard Whalen, who said the session will run from June 1-18.
“We will be doing some remediation and a number of things during that three weeks,” he said. “It is more classified as summer school.”
The session will be on an as-needed basis focusing on students who need more help, are trying to catch up on what they lost and credit recovery, he said.
“Parents will be contacted by the school to discuss the situation and options to get their student involved in the summer,” said Whalen.
The summer session is no cost to parents and is funded through ESSER- Covid-19 relief funding given to the school system, he said. The main core classes will be taught, including reading, math, science and social studies.
The classes will be from 8 a.m. to noon during those three weeks with breakfast and lunch provided by the YMCA.
“They generally do our summer meals anyway so they are going to go ahead and help us with that,” said Whalen, who hopes the summer session will help students make up some ground, pick up credits and learn new skills.
