During Tuesday’s meeting, the City of Hanson and the Hopkins County Industrial Development Authority came to an agreement that gets the Hanson Volunteer Fire Department closer to starting construction on their new building.
For about a year, the IDA has been in the process of donating about 5.5 acres of land in the Hanson Industrial Park to the Fire Department so they could have a new building.
Hanson Mayor Jim Epley said he heard there were some problems with the water infiltration system on that property and, thinking it was under the city’s control, had the work done to correct the problem, using about $6,500 of city taxpayer money.
“We found out it didn’t belong to us, we wanted the IDA to reimburse us for that $6,500,” said Epley.
IDA Treasurer Ray Hagerman said the IDA owns about 180 acres of undeveloped land and about 70 acres of developed land in the park. Developed land means there are already road infrastructure and a sewer systems added.
In October 2020, when the IDA approved to donate the land to the Hanson Volunteer Fire Department some issues with the sewer system were brought to their attention, he said.
“There were some things that were done the wrong way that we’re going to need to be repaired,” said Hagerman.
A local engineer took a look at the problem and told the IDA board at the October meeting the work would be about $6,600 and including other costs, it could be as high as $12,000 to $15,000.
“The motion was made to allocate $25,000 to take care of all of this and just complete it in terms of the repair work for the existing sewer and manhole systems that are there right now,” said Hagerman.
When Hanson approached the IDA to be reimbursed for the $6,500 that was already done, he said, the IDA decided that whatever was leftover from the $25,000 allocated, which was the maximum, then they would reimburse the city.
“Not because we felt we owed it because it never got prior authorization, but because we felt like maybe it would be a gesture of goodwill,” he said.
Although the IDA budgeted $25,000, the repair work ended up costing $31,000 to complete.
“There wasn’t any room left in the allocations to pay the $6,500,” said Hagerman.
With no funding at the IDA available to pay the city, the fire department asked the council if they could forgive the cost, so they could go ahead and start construction on the building.
Epley said he is not allowed to spend city money on private entities.
“I can’t write it off because it is not my money, it belongs to the taxpayers, so I had to figure out how to get it back,” he said.
Hagerman said IDA can’t transfer the property to the fire department until the city accepts the sewer into its existing system, and the city was not going to accept the sewer until the $6,500 was paid.
Assistant fire chief Travis Wallace suggested the fire department could use its own funding to cover the expense so that the project could move forward. The council decided that it would acceptable for the fire department to pay the IDA and then the IDA could pay the city.
In other news, the Hanson City Commission unanimously approved the installation of six new street lights on Mill Street.
Casey Pearson, Hanson city clerk, said the three of the street lights will be east of the intersection of Mill Stone Way and the other three will be west of the intersection of Mill Stone Way.
She said that intersection does not have any street lights there right now, so it can get very dark at night. This will hopefully help drivers feel more comfortable driving at night.
This week, Casey Pearson and Hanson Commissioner Felicia Greet received the Kentucky League of Cities Level 1 award for Achievement in City Governance.
The achievement is part of the continuing education city government employees, elected or not, have to complete.
