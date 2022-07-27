The New Salem Baptist Church will be hosting a Back to School Bash for the community this Saturday, July 30, at the Nortonville City Park.
This will be a free event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with snow cones, popcorn, cotton candy, hot dogs, chips, drinks and plenty of refreshments available at no charge. There will also be bounce houses for the kids to enjoy along with backpack giveaways filled with school supplies.
According to The New Salem Baptist Church Activities Leader, Ginna Gordon, this is the first year making the bash open to the public.
“We held this before for church members, but we wanted to open it up to the community this year,” Gordon said. “It’s been a tough year with the tornado and we know people are still struggling so we want to give back. We’re trying to help people best we can.”
Gordon said they are hoping for at least 100 kids to show up. All backpacks and school supplies were either purchased or donated by members of the church and the activities committee.
For more information please visit The New Salem Baptist Church Facebook Page.
