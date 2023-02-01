For all those dog lovers, a brand new club may be for you. Hopkins County 4-H will be adding the Dog Club to their arsenal, and it starts in just two weeks.
“Our first meeting will be on February 17 and it will be at Madisonville North Hopkins High School in one of the AG classrooms,” Connor Cooper, County Extension Agents for 4-H Youth Development said. “This is a club that many (4-H’s) around the state have, and we are excited to be joining in on it.”
FFA Advisor, Sara Edwards, will be leading the Dog Club. Club members must be at least nine years old, and it will be capped at 15 members. The club will work with youth and their pets on simple obedience training, grooming and skills to make life with a dog more fun.
Club members will not be required to bring their dog to the first meeting. Dogs must be friendly, used to other animals, children and adults.
According to Cooper, club leader Edwards is still undergoing her certification. Upon completion, all rules and legalities of the club will be able to be addressed at the first meeting.
There is a state dog camp and a state dog show, but since the Hopkins County 4-H Dog Club will be slightly behind in getting started they will have to wait until next year to get involved.
For all those who are interested in joining the club please call the Extension Office directly to get registered, 270-821-3650.
