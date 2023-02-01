For all those dog lovers, a brand new club may be for you. Hopkins County 4-H will be adding the Dog Club to their arsenal, and it starts in just two weeks.

“Our first meeting will be on February 17 and it will be at Madisonville North Hopkins High School in one of the AG classrooms,” Connor Cooper, County Extension Agents for 4-H Youth Development said. “This is a club that many (4-H’s) around the state have, and we are excited to be joining in on it.”

