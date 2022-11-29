The Paducah National Weather Service has projected showers and thunderstorms for late this afternoon into very early Wednesday morning.
Rachel Trevino, a meteorologist with the NWS, said thunderstorms are more likely after 2 p.m. today, with the worst of the storms happening from 6 p.m. to midnight.
“We will be keeping an eye on it all afternoon and into the evening hours,” she said.
Wind will be coming from the south as high as 30-35 miles per hour. Trevino said winds at that speed don’t make a wind advisory announcement, but anything outside, like lawn chairs, will get blown around.
“If you’re driving, you should pay more attention,” she said.
Although severe thunderstorms are always possible, the worst of the storm should stay south of Hopkins County.
“I’m not saying we won’t get severe, but we are not expecting Dec. 10,” said Trevino.
There is no reason to be fearful, but having a plan in place for severe weather will always help families and individuals living alone know what to do in case of an emergency.
“Just do what you need to do to stay safe,” she said.
The high for today is 67°F, and the low will be around 34°F. The high for tomorrow will be 45°F, and the low will be around 22°F.
Trevino said temperatures will be above normal today and below normal tomorrow. Although a chance for scattered showers will linger through Wednesday, the risk of severe weather is predicted to end before midnight tonight.
