Shoes 1

Grades and staff are competing against each other to see who can collect the most shoes for the South Hopkins Middle School PTA Shoe Drive Fundraiser going until April 27.

 Submitted photo

The South Hopkins Middle School PTA is working with the Family Resource Youth Service Center to hold a shoe drive through April 27.

Jennifer Bruce, with the SHMS PTA, said they are collecting shoes that will be donated to Funds2Orgs, which will pay for the shoes collected.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.