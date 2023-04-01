The South Hopkins Middle School PTA is working with the Family Resource Youth Service Center to hold a shoe drive through April 27.
Jennifer Bruce, with the SHMS PTA, said they are collecting shoes that will be donated to Funds2Orgs, which will pay for the shoes collected.
“The drive is being put on by South Hopkins Middle School PTA, with an effort to raise money for our students and staff to be used for events and activities, as well as items needed by the school,” she said. “A% of our proceeds will also be going to our Youth Service Center, which helps meet student needs with supplies, clothes, and food.”
The shoe drive is currently going on and will run through April 27. They are accepting all gently worn shoes from kids and adults, including both cleats and boots.
“We will take them all,” said Bruce. “Shoes should not have mold or tears, and the soles must be attached. If the shoes are a little dirty, we will clean them up for you.”
She said they will clean the shoes, bundle them, and put them in bags of 25 pairs, which will be passed along to those in need.
“We are helping people clean out their closets while helping others get shoes, but also earning money in the process,” said Bruce.
During the shoe drive, SHMS is having a Shoesday Tuesday in the car rider drop-off line, where PTA members are encouraging parents to drop off their shoes when they drop off their students.
The grade levels and staff are also competing against each other to see who can collect the most bags of shoes. The group that raises the most shoes will win a reward party.
“Students and staff can check the progress of how many bags of shoes have been collected in the cafeteria at SHMS,” said Bruce.
Each bag holds 25 bundled pairs of shoes, and the goal is to collect 100 bags of shoes.
“We know we can do it with the help of our school and community,” said Bruce.
Shoes can be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at South Hopkins Middle School, Earlington Elementary, Southside Elementary, Grapevine Elementary, the Beauty Shop on the Square, Groves Electrical Services, Mortons Gap City Hall, Nortonville Bestway, or Stafford Detailing.
