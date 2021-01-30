If you are like most people, you probably have a stash of plastic grocery bags stuffed in a kitchen cabinet in your home.
As handy as the bags might be, they aren’t the easiest things to dispose of and can be hard on the environment if not recycled properly.
But some creative students at South Hopkins Middle School have found great use for the bags by turning them into sleeping mats for the homeless.
Students are taking plastic grocery bags, cutting them up, and looping them together to make “plarn,” which is yarn made of plastic, said Sarah Buchanan, a sixth-grade teacher at the middle school. The plarn then goes to five school faculty members who are crocheting it into sleeping mats.
“The grocery bags are cushiony so they are a lot more comfortable than the ground,” said Buchanan. “It puts a layer between someone’s body and the ground so they have more body heat, or someone’s blanket and the ground so they are dryer when they are sleeping at night.”
The idea for plarn came from, Dawn Miller, the attendance secretary at the school, who researched ways to help after learning about the number of homeless in the county, especially after COVID-19.
“It really burdened her heart,” said Buchanan.
When the students came back to school, Buchanan thought it would be the perfect opportunity to get them involved. Students work on making the plarn during an advising period, where teachers and students have 25 minutes out of the day to connect.
“This has been one way for us, in our short period of time, to get to know each other and connect over helping people in our community,” she said.
In 25 minutes, the students will make a strand of 80 to 90 loops — so they go through bags quickly, said Buchanan.
The staff and students started off bringing in plastic bags from home but went through those fast, so some employees reached out to Big Lots and Market Place for donations, she said.
Big Lots donated 4,000 bags and Market Place donated 8,000 bags.
“I was nervous when we started doing this to see what the kids would think and it is them who have gotten excited and involved,” she said. “They have taken it beyond what we thought.”
Alex Ray, 12, a sixth-grader at the school, said he thought it was a good idea when Buchanan first mentioned making sleeping mats.
“There are a lot of people who don’t have homes around Hopkins County, and I feel like this will help them,” he said.
Principal Jane Richey said the school likes giving back to the community and tries to incorporate something every month that helps others who are less fortunate.
“The kids are enjoying it, and they are learning a lot about our community,” she said.
Buchanan said it takes 800 bags to make a single mat and a lot of plarn. Three mats have been completed and five are currently being produced.
The five faculty and staff members crocheting the mats are — Dawn Miller, Sabrina Murrah, Jana Hodge, Lisa Rodgers, and Angela Haire.
Murrah said it takes about six to seven hours to crochet a mat and she will usually work on it for 30 minutes at a time. The goal is to have 10 mats completed to donate to the Hopkins County Extension Office.
Richey said this project will probably be ongoing at the school for a while because it does take so long to make one mat, but there are other community service projects in the works as well. Right now, the school is collecting baby items to donate to Door of Hope.
“Giving back is a big part of what South Hopkins is known for,” she said.
