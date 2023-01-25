The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Christopher R. Barnes, was charged January 19, 2023, for excessive window tint, trafficking cocaine, heroin and an unspecified drug, possession of an unspecified drug, anabolic steroid and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Felipe Perez, was charged, January 19, 2023, for fleeing or evading police on foot and public intoxication.
Terry A. Hamilton, was charged, January 19, 2023, for failure to appear in court.
Eddie M. Geary, was charged, January 19, 2023, for failure to appear in court.
Donovan R. Adams, was charged, January 20, 2023, for failure to appear in court.
Gregory A. Ezell, was charged, January 19, 2023, for probation violation in the felony offense.
Yolanda Kimbrew, was charged, January 23, 2023, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
Ashley N. Day, was charged, January 23, 2023, for possession of methamphetamine, an unspecified drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
