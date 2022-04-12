The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) resumed resurfacing work on U.S. 41 in Hanson on Tuesday after a brief break. Milling work on the old surface will continue through tomorrow. Crews will then begin paving operations, which should be completed by April 18.
Scotty’s Contracting and Stone was awarded the contract with the low bid of $301,485.
Motorists should be prepared for slow moving traffic and lane restrictions while this work is performed. Flaggers will be on site to direct traffic.
