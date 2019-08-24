Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
• Holly James, 28, of Madisonville was arrested Thursday for first-degree possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a legend drug, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, contempt of court and nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines.
• Karl Morris, 56, or Carpentersville, Illinois was arrested Thursday for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Friday:
• Kenneth Moore, 41, of Madisonville was arrested Friday for first-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and failure to appear from Trigg County.
• Phillip Nichols, 42, of Mortons Gap was arrested Thursday for first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a defaced firearm.
• Tabatha Oneil, 31, of Earlington was arrested Thursday for a warrant from Caldwell County.
