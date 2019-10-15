Blue Heron visits Lake Pee Wee

Danny Belcher managed to get close enough to this blue heron to get a quality photo over the weekend at Lake Pee Wee. Belcher, who has lived near the lake for several years, said he has never seen a blue heron locally, but said he was impressed with how graceful the bird was.
