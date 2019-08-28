MadisonvillePolice Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Steven Booker, 48, of Madisonville was arrested Monday on two contempt of court charges, for resistance to an order.
• Ethan Davis, 25, of Dawson Springs was arrested Monday for first-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and a parole violation warrant.
• Michael Sullivan, 38, of Cadiz was arrested Sunday for operating on a suspended or revoked license. He had been arrested earlier on a warrant from Trigg County.
Hopkins CountySheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Tuesday:
• Tyler Benton, 27, of Madisonville was arrested Saturday for a parole violation warrant.
• Misty Brunson, 32, of Madisonville was arrested Sunday for theft by failure to make required disposition of property, a parole violation warrant, nonpayment of court costs and contempt of court.
• Amber Burns, 29, of Madisonville was arrested Monday for falsely reporting an incident.
• Sarah Cook, 38, of Dawson Springs was arrested Wednesday for public intoxication and possession of synthetic drugs.
• Jesse Hibbs, 30, of Earlington was arrested Saturday on two failure to appear charges and contempt of court.
• Linville Lewis, 39, of Dawson Springs was arrested Wednesday for public intoxication, possession of synthetic drugs, contempt of court and failure to appear.
• Joseph Trosclair, 39, of Madisonville was arrested Monday for first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
