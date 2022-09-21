During Tuesday morning’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting, County Clerk Keenan Cloern presented important information for this year’s upcoming voting season.
Saturday, Sept. 24 is the first day anyone who qualifies for a mail in absentee ballot can request it to be sent to your home. To request a main-in ballot, go to https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/abrweb/ or visit the clerk’s office for more information.
“We do have folks who are not comfortable requesting a ballet online, so you can still call or come to the office in person for help,” County Clerk, Keenan Cloern said.
Oct. 11, is the last day to register to vote, and according to Cloern, the same voting plan sticks for this election as it did in the primary. There are consolidated precincts again during this election cycle and the countywide early voting will take place at The Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 3 through 5, with election day slated for Nov. 8.
“We are over 20 precinct positions short, this is a huge, huge, huge, deal,” Cloern said. “If we don’t get these workers, well, we don’t want to see voters get frustrated and go away, we want them to stay and vote, but that’s what we’re looking at if we don’t fill these positions adequately. I strongly suggest if you can get out and vote early to do so, we will have full staff during the early voting time and it should go very smoothly during those days.”
For any other questions in regards to voting, please reach out to the Hopkins County City Clerk’s Office directly, 270-821-7361.
