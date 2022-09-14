Last Wednesday, the project oordinator for Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Heli Nykanen, updated the Madisonville Lions Club on the construction of the new glass fiber tissue plant, which is scheduled to open in 2023.
Nykanen said this plant is the biggest investment in the company’s 170-year history.
“The cost is about $70 million US dollars,” she said. “Typically, our investments are in the 20-30 million euros range.”
The project was started in 2017 but was not approved by the board of directors until 2021. She said the company scouted their eight U.S. Locations looking at utilities, land, existing production lines, customer logistics, and raw materials.
“It is a strategic growth invest here in Madisonville, and I am quite excited about it,” said Nykanen. “It is really good for the company and then also for the site location.”
She said most of the money will be used on constructing the building and purchasing the machinery, and then the rest will be the salaries of the new recruits. Nykanen said they have 140 already in Madisonville but plan on adding 51 extra jobs with the new plant.
“A lot of the equipment is being transported for this main machine line from Europe because there they can make smaller equipment,” she said. “A lot of the other auxiliary is coming from the US.”
Groundbreaking on the plant began in December 2021 with ground leveling. Nykanen said the soil was very good, so they didn’t need to do a lot of excavating.
In May 2022, they used a hull machine to help lay the foundation of the building, and by September, the steel structure was in place along with some of the roofing.
“Installations are expected to start at the beginning of October, and at the moment we are in good shape with the weather and construction,” said Nykanen.
Ahlstrom-Munksjö has two other glass fiber tissue plants, Russia and Finland, but the U.S.-based one will be about 1/5 wider than the other two.
“This is going to be the biggest glass fiber tissue line in the company,” said Nykanen.
The plant will be producing glass fiber tissue to be used in luxury vinyl tiles and other kinds of flooring that will be shipped across the globe.
She said as long as the logistics and supply chains stay on track, they plan to be up and running by May 2023.
Nykanen said she is looking into adding a personal touch to Madisonville in the form of a mural painted by a local artist but is still looking into the project.
