In the middle of COVID-19, United Way of the Coalfield has found a way to continue supporting its partner agencies.
“Whatever adaptations we have to do, we are willing to make,” said Don Howerton, executive director of United Way of the Coalfield.
Through virtual campaigns, United Way has raised $55,013.67 towards a goal of $200,000. Howerton said they are doing better than expected during COVID-19, but there is a long way to go.
United Way partners with 12 agencies in Muhlenberg and Hopkins counties, including CASA of Midwest Kentucky, Feeding America in Muhlenberg, Hopkins County 4H, Impact Mentoring, and PACS Home-delivered meals and the Salvation Army in both counties.
“We are looking at hot spots or specific areas we can help,” said Howerton. “It is really important to us because just existing isn’t enough — making a difference, that is what we want to do.”
Because of the pandemic, United Way has had to rethink some of their campaigns and find new ways to raise funds. One new way was through a Half Pot Raffle, which netted $780 for the organization.
Debbie Blue was announced as the winner on Monday and received $390 from the raffle.
Howerton said while it was not as much as they had hoped to raise through the raffle, it is their first time and $300 will be able to help somebody.
United Way is continuing the online basket auctions into December. The auction started yesterday and will go until Friday, Dec. 18. Baskets will be available for viewing on the United Way’s website for people to bid on.
Madisonville Community College is sponsoring two basket raffles worth $400 each, said Howerton. Tickets for the raffle are $1 each and can be purchased through the college or United Way. There is a minimum purchase of $10 if tickets are purchased through the website.
The college will draw two winners at 1 p.m. on Friday and they will be announced on the college’s and United Way’s Facebook pages.
COVID-19 forced the organization to revamp its webpage, and with the help of General Electric Aviation, the group can now run campaigns through their website.
GE has also worked on a industry campaign to help United Way. They are two-thirds of the way complete and have raised over $24,300.
“That is a lot and they are not even finished yet,” said Howerton. “We would love other industries to join in their efforts. Our employee-based campaigns with employee payroll deductions is our best way of maintaining our forward push.”
Howerton said because COVID-19 has prevented people from meeting face-to-face, zoom meetings with businesses has become the norm.
“We like the face-to-face because it is nice meeting the people who support you,” he said. “It’s different, but we are willing to adapt.”
There are going to be four campaign videos to help promote United Way. The videos are being produced by Jacob Lutz with Purple Aces Productions at the University of Evansville. Howerton said these will be the first campaign videos produced in years.
He said United Way may keep some of the new campaigns, but the board will need to evaluate on how well they did and if there is potential for improvement.
“I’m thinking if it works for us, it would be great to continue it and build on it,” said Howerton.
To donate to United Way of the Coalfield, visit https://unitedwayofthe coalfield.org/ and click on the donate button on the right side of the screen or click the campaign tab. For more information on the campaigns or on United Way in general, call 270-821-3170. To purchase MCC basket raffle tickets directly, call 270-824-8595.
“We have been here since 1972 and the community has long supported the efforts of United Way of the Coalfield,” he said. “We are so proud and thankful for the support for so many years. We hope they continue to help us grow.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.