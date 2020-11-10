Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Quortez Greenwood, 18, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with first-degree fleeing or evading police, third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree criminal trespassing and public intoxication.
Destiny Branscum, 19, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with no operators moped license.
Mallory Groves, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with third-degree possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear and giving an officer false identifying information.
John Lyon, 36, of Mortons Gap, was charged Saturday with rear license plate not illuminated, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Lauren Furgerson, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with public intoxication.
Kimberly Pierce, 25, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with third-degree criminal trespassing.
