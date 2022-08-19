Eagle Scout Ethan Springer, has been working very hard at Mahr Park along with several other scouts, in completing an outdoor classroom for the community.
Mayor Kevin Cotton, and the city of Madisonville City Council members congratulated Springer and honored him with a certificate recognizing his efforts and dedication.
“This has been a huge addition to Mahr Park and surrounded by the wildlife and wild flowers, it will affect future generations to come and we appreciate your hard work,” Cotton said. “We want to recognize you with a certificate for your Eagle Scout Project and outdoor project at Mahr Park.”
