One year after Kentucky's legislature approved stronger protections for carrying a concealed weapon, a new group in Hopkins County wants to go further.
Kentucky United Hopkins County has gained more than 2,200 members on Facebook in less than three weeks. For starters, it wants the Hopkins County Fiscal Court to declare that it supports the constitutional "right of the people to keep and bear arms."
"We are not using the word 'Sanctuary,' " administrator William Starks said Friday via Facebook.
But Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. took the group's proposal that way. It's scheduled to come up at Tuesday's Fiscal Court meeting, but Whitfield advises against taking it too literally.
"It would probably be a resolution, but we can't do an ordinance," Whitfield said this week. "It wouldn't hold any legal weight."
Hopkins County Attorney Byron Hobgood agrees.
"The general consensus is that you can't pass an ordinance that counterbalances state law," Hobgood said Friday.
Starks understands that. In a Friday email, he said KUHC offered a resolution Monday "asking that the Fiscal Court uphold the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Hopkins County, Kentucky, and declare its intent to oppose any
infringement on the right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms."
Pro-gun groups have been proposing "Second Amendment Sanctuary" bills from coast to coast, taking an idea from the "sanctuary city" movement for outsiders who enter the U.S. Wikipedia indicates seven Kentucky counties already have passed supporting resolutions. Harlan County's resolution included the word "sanctuary."
KUHC will appear first before the Fiscal Court's Legislative Committee. District 5 Magistrate Billy Parrish said several people already have called him about the group's proposal.
"I'm not opposed to it. I would certainly support it," Parrish said by phone.
The Messenger emailed the other six Hopkins County magistrates Tuesday, asking if they were preparing a gun-related resolution. None of them responded by Friday afternoon.
While 2020 is an election year, Hopkins County magistrates will not be on the ballot again until 2022. Starks indicated the resolution is not directed toward them, but toward Frankfort.
"We believe that if Hopkins County adopts this resolution as well as a majority of the other counties in the state, that it sends a clear message to those elected officials that we do not want any anti-gun bills passed," Starks wrote.
The Kentucky General Assembly opens its new session Tuesday. Starks calls Gov. Andy Beshear a supporter of "anti-gun laws" and says four "anti-gun bills" have been pre-filed.
That's why Parrish is a bit cautious about Hopkins County taking a stand first.
"It's all still kind of cloudy to me," he said of the proposal.
The Fiscal Court agenda released Friday includes the entire resolution. Among other things, it says, "the people of Hopkins County, through their duly elected Fiscal Court, hereby request that our state and federal legislators pass no laws that would infringe on our constitutional Second Amendment right ..."
Starks added KUHC has not approached Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton or other leaders of cities about similar resolutions, because the Fiscal Court "encompasses all of Hopkins County."
