The Hopkins County School District and the Madisonville Community College announced yesterday that schools would be closed today due to the weather.
Although no classes are in session, MCC announced that faculty and staff would be working remotely and can assist students with admissions and registration for the spring 2022 semester.
The Hopkins County Schools announced they will be having an HCS@Home day, so students are expected to complete NTI work, Non-Traditional Instruction.
NTI allows students to continue learning during inclement weather when the school would otherwise be canceled, said Director of Elementary instruction Wendy Mitchell.
The way NTI works is different for the elementary, middle, and high schools.
Mitchell said the elementary and middle schools handle HCS@Home days similarly. They developed a “choice board” of assignments for families to pick from.
“The choice boards were sent home in the Fall, and schools are posting the choices again through Remind or Dojo and Social Media,” she said.
There were low-tech options like reading and writing a summary or practicing multiplication facts and high tech options like using Google Classrooms. Mitchell said it depended on what kind of internet access the family had.
Director of Secondary Education Alaina Lancaster said in the high schools, NTI is done through Google Classrooms, and the work is submitted through Google Classrooms. There are also low-tech options, like a parent can send in a picture of the student completing the work on Remind or Dojo.
She said if families need assistance, teachers are available during the school day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., while on HCS@Home days through Remind, Facebook, and Google Classrooms.
All school-related activities were canceled for today as well.
