The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Henry Johnson, of Paducah, was charged, March 11, for failure to appear in court.
Keith Couch, of Bowling Green, was charged, March 11, for failure to appear in court.
Shadonna J. Wilkes, of Mortons Gap, was charged, March 12, for public intoxication, excluding alcohol, and criminal trespassing in the third degree.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Gary L. Hamilton, was charged, March 8, as a fugitive from another state.
Omar R. Arroyo, was charged, March 11, for disorderly conduct in the second degree and public intoxication excluding alcohol.
James E. Cochrane, was charged, March 11, for criminal trespassing in the third degree, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of methamphetamine.
Jordan R. Stone, was charged, March 12, for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.
Amber Sheree Upton, was charged, March 12, for operating on a suspended or revoked license, no registration plates, failure of insurance and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
Angelena M. Vasquez, was charged, March 12, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order. Vasquez was also charged for theft by unlawful taking, shoplifting for more than $500 and criminal trespassing in the third degree, and failure to appear in court.
Bryan Matheny, was charged, March 12, for failure to appear in court.
Sarah A. Wring, was charged, March 13, for drug paraphernalia buy/possession, serving parole violation warrant, and failure to appear in court.
Charles A. Cowan, was charged, March 13, for probation violation in a felony offense and possession of synthetic drugs and failure to appear in court.
Isaac Lee Terry, was charged, March 13, for assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury.
Mya R. Duckworth, was charged, March 13, for disorderly conduct in the second degree.
Kilo B. Hubbard, was charged, March 13, for failure to appear in court.
