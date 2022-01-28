A Madisonville man was indicted on 60 counts related to possession and distribution of child pornography by the Hopkins County Grand Jury on Wednesday.
According to court documents, the Grand Jury returned a true bill against Ryan Hardin, 39 of Madisonville, on 20 charges of distributing matter portraying a sexual act by a minor, a class D felony; 20 charges of possession of material portraying a sexual performance of a minor under the age of 12, a class C felony; and 20 counts of possession of material portraying a sexual act by a minor over the age of 12 but under 18, a class C felony.
Class-D felonies are punishable by one to five years in prison. Class-C felonies punishable by five to ten years in prison.
He is next scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 24 for arraignment.
Hardin was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.
The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than twenty-six local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.
