Dozens of citizens walked the streets of Madisonville Thursday evening in the “Enough is Enough” protest march against police-related violence and brutality in America.
Though organizers of the event acknowledged a good relationship with local police, the need to keep the light shinning on the national issue fueled Thursday’s peaceful march.
“Black lives matter,” Charlotte Pettus said when asked why she attended the march with her daughter.
Though the phrase was coined in 2013, the intent behind its messaging is not new to the black community.
“We’ve been fighting for equal rights since the 1960s,” Pettus said.
Katlyn Hall also participated in the march. Hall said she felt silenced by her family and wanted to join the demonstration because of her beliefs.
“I believe that all people are to be treated equally,” Hall said. “And there’s a lot more racism that we haven’t seen that needs to be discussed.”
The protest march was organized by the African American Coalition of Hopkins County, a group that advocates against incidents of injustice against African Americans.
“We’re taking a community-united stance against injustice, racism, systemic racism, racial inequality and even hate crimes,” McReynolds, the interim president of the coalition, said.
According to McReynolds, the idea for the demonstration spawned from the killing of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta last week. Brooks was fatally shot in the back by former police officer Garrett Rolfe after Brooks tried to flee following a failed breathalyzer test outside of a Wendy’s restaurant.
“Could (Brooks) and should he have better responded to the situation? Of course. But to shoot someone in the back while they’re running away from you? That’s a very cowardly reaction, no matter who does it. I mean, that was wrong,” McReynolds said.
Rolfe was fired from the Atlanta Police Department and now faces 11 charges, including murder and aggravated assault. Another police officer, Devin Brosnan, was present at the time of the incident and has been charged with aggravated assault.
“The protest march is to make sure that everybody sees and understands that police violence across the country hasn’t really stopped at all,” McReynolds said. “We can’t stop until it stops and proper justice is served.”
McReynolds said Hopkins County has been fortunate to have supportive law enforcement agencies. With this demonstration, the coalition wants to ensure that police brutality and violence remains outside of the community and prohibit its practice across the nation.
During the march, Madisonville police officers were stationed around the protestors to ensure their safety as they walked through the streets.
“We have a pretty good relationship with law enforcement; we’re not strangers to one another,” McReynolds said. “We thought it was only fitting from not only a safety perspective but just to have them escort the march protesters to their desired destination.”
Local clergy members were also invited to speak at the demonstration.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still a cause for concern, the coalition encouraged participants to wear masks, practice social distancing and stay hydrated throughout the demonstration.
“Of course, you definitely want to have safety first, no matter what,” Reynolds said.
According to McReynolds, they chose to conclude their march at the new judicial center as a way to include those who were unable to walk the three blocks. Citizens could appear at the center and start participating in the demonstration from there.
At the judicial center, members of the clergy spoke out and prayed for healing across the country.
McReynolds said he is adamant to keep the conversation around racial inequality and police-related injustice in the media rotation and minds of citizens.
“People still need hope, and they need to hear a word where they know that ‘Hey, it’s not over until it’s over,’ and they can hang on,” McReynolds said. “Change is gonna come.”
