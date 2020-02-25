A Madisonville man accused of leading law officers on a late-night chase and crash was arraigned on 33 counts Monday.
Ronald E. E. Willis, 31, was booked into the Hopkins County Jail Friday. His last known location before then was an Evansville hospital, where he was admitted after wrecking in a field early on Sunday, Oct. 6.
Police say Willis stole a truck the previous day, then ran a stoplight at Island Ford Road and Whittington Drive at 2:35 a.m. A statement said Willis then started “a low speed pursuit” which lasted for about 16 miles and 30 minutes.
Willis finally crashed the truck at Onton Road and Weldon Road, near Ashbyburg. His injuries were serious enough to have him flown by helicopter to an Evansville trauma center. Jail records show Willis was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Willis was charged in Hopkins County District Court with theft by unlawful taking/auto, attempted theft by unlawful taking/auto, first degree fleeing/evading police and both first degree and third degree criminal mischief.
In addition, Willis faces nine counts of failed/improper signal, six counts of disregarding a stop sign, three counts of disregarding a traffic light and three counts of first degree wanton endangerment of a police officer.
The list against Willis also includes single counts of operating a vehicle under the influence, no operators license, obstructing a highway, first degree wanton endangerment, failure to wear seat belts, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of a legend drug.
Willis is held on $5,000 cash bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.
