The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
Tina Warner, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance and failure to or improper signal.
Michael Egbert, 49, of Princeton, was charged Wednesday with non-payment of court costs.
Angela Egbert, 44, of Princeton, was charged Wednesday with non-payment of court costs.
Ralph Ager, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
Milford Thomas, 51, of Auburn, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.