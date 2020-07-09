A free, temporary test-site for COVID-19 is available in the county today following reports of 47 active cases in the county, officials confirmed Wednesday in the weekly COVID-19 update via Facebook Live. Details of driver’s license testing and temporary road closures were also discussed.
New cases have increased by 10 since Monday, totaling to 278 cases. There are also nine probable cases, as reported by the Hopkins County Health Department.
A Hopkins County citizen passed away this weekend, bringing the total amount to 34 coronavirus-related deaths. In a report earlier this week, Gov. Andy Beshear said the victim was a 72-year-old man.
“To lose a loved one at any time is a struggle and a challenge, but to lose a loved one from the coronavirus is extremely tough,” Mayor Kevin Cotton said. “So remember all 34 of those families that have experienced that loss.”
Since Monday, the amount of recovered cases has remained at 197 in total.
There are currently 47 active cases in Hopkins County.
“We’ve got families that are still hurting from this virus,” Judge Executive Jack Whitfield said.
Today is the last day that a COVID-19 test-site at Madisonville-North Hopkins High School will be available, city officials confirmed. The drive-thru site, provided by Kroger Health, operates from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Individuals will receive test results in two to three days after the test.
On Tuesday, approximately 100 people were tested, and the test-site is designed to process an even greater number, Whitfield said.
Pre-registration is not required, but it will speed up the testing process at the site, according to Whitfield. To pre-register, visit thelittleclinic.com and follow its instructions.
“Knowing who has it and allowing them to quarantine is an important step in containing this virus,” Whitfield said.
Whitfield encouraged all of those who have had exposure to the virus or are currently experiencing symptoms to seek out COVID-19 testing.
Cotton called the testing experience at the site to be “very simple, very easy.” While the testing can take as little as 10 minutes, individuals are asked to remain patient in case of long lines and wait time, Cotton said.
According to Whitfield, the county is currently experiencing the “second spike” of the pandemic that has been theorized to occur by many international health professionals.
Kentucky has had 17,919 cases and 608 deaths as of the governor’s update Wednesday afternoon.
Hopkins County once had one of the fastest rates of new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky until it experienced a lull following Gov. Beshear’s Healthy At Home directive earlier this year.
During the lull, there were approximately 3 active cases, Cotton said.
“Now that things have opened back up, we expected to see an increase, but this is going up a little sharper than we would like,” Whitfield said.
The first spike of cases in early 2020 were primarily those of elderly age. Now, with the second spike, young adults are most at risk of catching and spreading the virus, Cotton and Whitfield said.
While young adults are more likely to recover from the virus, infected individuals can spread COVID-19 to their older relatives, who are more vulnerable.
Small get-togethers and vacations to other states have been linked to the increase of active cases in the county, according to Cotton and Whitfield.
“Apparently this virus does not take a vacation, but it goes on vacation with you,” Whitfield said.
City officials still strongly encourage the frequent usage of facial coverings, hand sanitizer and social distancing.
In other news, city officials confirmed:
Madisonville is in the midst of blacktop and pavement work on certain roads. Temporary road closures at Richmond Dr., Berry Dr., Scott Dr. and Alvey Dr. should be expected during today and next Monday and Tuesday, Cotton announced.
Driver’s permit and road testing has resumed. Permit testing is being conducted on Wednesdays by the Kentucky State Police at Madisonville’s MTECH Building on Industrial Dr. To schedule an appointment for a permit test, call 270-438-2379. To schedule an appointment for the road test, call 270-875-1017. Those taking the road test are required to wear facial covering. Motorcycle testing is not available at this time.
Parents or guardians should expect a call from the Hopkins County School District sometime from now to July 15. The call is intended to confirm whether the student will attend in-person classes or will opt into the remote learning alternative. After July 16, if a parent or guardian has not received a call, they are encouraged to reach out to the school system’s central office at 270-825-6000.
Madisonville’s curbside recycling has resumed. Citizens are encouraged to make sure that their toter for recyclables only has recyclable items in it. Hopkins County Convenience Centers are now taking paper and plastic items for recycling as well as metal and electronics.
