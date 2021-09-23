The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Will Taylor, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with two counts of failure to appear and violation of a Kentucky Emergency Protective Order.
Jasmine Cowan, 18, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with second-degree disorderly conduct.
Warren Stegman, 44, of Earlington, was charged Tuesday with alcohol intoxication in a public place and drinking an alcoholic beverage in a public place.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.