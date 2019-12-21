Nearly half of Kentucky students entering kindergarten are not ready, according to the state's entry screener, which is administered at the beginning of the school year, and those numbers are just above half locally.
Kentucky uses the BRIGANCE Early Childhood Kindergarten Screen III to quickly and accurately asses a child's development in five areas: academic/cognitive, language development, physical development, self-help and social-emotional development, according to the department of education.
Of the 463 Hopkins County students tested for kindergarten readiness, 54% were prepared, per the 2019-20 results.
Of the students tested, 48.3% of students who attended a state-funded preschool were ready for kindergarten; 41.5% enrolled in a Head Start program were ready; 80% of students who attended child care centers were prepared. There were 43.2% of students who were home, or with a parent or guardian before entering kindergarten testing ready, and 65.7% of students who enrolled at nonlicensed child care facilities, babysitters or family tested ready.
Jennifer Luttrell, Hopkins County School's director of elementary instruction and early childhood, said since beginning the BRIGANCE screening in 2015, the district has ranged from 54% to 60% of students achieving ready status.
"That fluctuates year to year and from school to school. Our percentages this year range from 49% (at Grapevine Elementary School) to 67% (Jesse Stuart Elementary School)," she said. "In Hopkins County, we use that data for our teachers to provide intervention for students that may fall in that 'Ready
See County/Page A2
with Interventions' category designated by the state. Because of it, we can start intervening as soon as possible, and it gives our teachers a baseline for students' entry skills."
The BRIGANCE is a way for teachers to create a partnership with families to discuss what skills their child needs to work on at school and how families can start working on those skills at home, said Luttrell.
Language building is paramount for kindergarten preparedness, she said.
"I always tell people to read to their children, to have conversations with them. Whether you're in the car, having dinner, or in the grocery store - labeling, naming and asking questions are very important," she said. "If you can spend at least 15 minutes of lap-reading time with a book, it's vital for the development of that student."
There are several skills schools look for when assessing student readiness. They look for rote counting, one to one conversations, pattern detection, gross motor skills and for students to know the necessary information to keep themselves safe, such as their name, address and phone number. Historically, one defining factor for readiness has been socio-economic status, said Luttrell.
"Research indicates, students that come from lower socio-economic families have language skills not equal to their peers that come from affluent households," she said. "Their word count is much less, and we know that language development is dependent upon the spoken word. That's why I'm always an advocate for reading and expanding on children's language."
One of Luttrell's concerns is rising codependency with technology.
"I think it's really important for families to look at the guidelines the American Pediatric Associations has set forth with children under 5. Consider it because we are seeing more and more children that are coming to us, even in preschool, as 3- and 4-year-olds with language delays," she said. "I think technology has replaced reading and speaking and talking to children - it's so important for us to take note of that."
To aid in student's language skills, the district was awarded $60,000 through the Kentucky Governor's Office of Early Childhood Quality Improvement and Alumni Grant.
"The focus behind this grant is to target kindergarten readiness in our community," Luttrell said. "What we will be doing is very exciting. We'll put books and reading guides in as many 4-year-olds' hands as we can get them into. We will be targeting the children that attend child care centers, our state-funded preschool program and our Head Start programs in Hopkins County."
Each month, after the program rolls out, 4-year olds will receive a quality piece of children's literature and a family reading guide. The guide will have questions, highlight vocabulary in the book and literacy and numeracy activities for families, said Luttrell.
Currently, the district serves about 40% of the county's kindergarten population each year through the state-funded preschool program.
"I would encourage any parent out there that thinks they may qualify for our state-funded preschool program to please contact us to see if their child is eligible," she said. "Getting your child enrolled in a preschool program is very beneficial to their readiness. Whether it's with us, with Head Start, with a private preschool program or a child care center in our community - find a structured program that offers high-quality instruction. That's one of the best things you can do for your child to become kindergarten-ready."
Luttrell encourages people to contact the district. Even if your child isn't eligible for their services, they will give you resources and help you find something that may be right for your child. To contact the district, call 270-825-6000.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.