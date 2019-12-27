Marilyn Pearlman, a volunteer with Bullock Hope House in Atlanta, Ga., says Calvert City's Grant Utley is truly blessed. Utley can now walk with leg braces after therapy at the Shepherd Spinal Center in Atlanta.
During the summer of 2019, Jennifer Utley and her 18-year-old son Grant spent 34 days living in the Bullock Hope House in Powder Springs, Georgia. First of a kind in Georgia, the House opens its door for a complimentary long-term stay to recovering, out-of-town with special needs medical patients from across the United States.
Grant, who suffered a spinal cord injury as a result of a car accident, received a grant from Andees Army, an Atlanta-based non-profit, to participate in Atlanta-based Shepherd Center 's Beyond Therapy program. The Shepherd Center is one of the top 10 rehabilitation hospitals in the nation.
However, without financial resources to pay for living expenses for Grant and Jennifer, the extended stay in Atlanta from Calvert City, would have been a hardship for the Utley family.
"In addition, without our whole community being such good neighbors too, we couldn't have paid for other medical treatment for Grant, as well as changes we made at our house. Grant is now walking in leg braces," says Jennifer.
Money flooded in from many sources: including Remax Real Estate Associates of Benton, Kentucky, who did a chili fundraiser; his trainer Mitchell Lamm, who did an exercise fundraiser; and their church, Zion's Cause Baptist, who sponsored a barbecue benefit. Other friends and neighbors gave other types of fundraisers, as well as cash and gift cards for their stay at Shepherd.
"Connie Bullock bent over backwards to make us comfortable and provided gift certificates for restaurants as well." She is one of the sweetest people I've ever met, and the house is really cozy in a quiet neighborhood. We could not have stayed in a better place."
The Bullock Hope House was founded in 2005 by Connie and Randall Bullock, whose friends had their daughter at Northside Hospital for chemotherapy treatments. The family was commuting daily from Cedartown, Georgia to Atlanta; so, the Bullocks provided their own family homestead, which they inherited, as a place to stay during treatments.
Since then, the Bullock Hope House has given a home away from home to cancer and rehabilitation patients and their families who live 40 miles or more away from a medical facility, thus saving time and providing a location close to their treatment facility. Although there are group facilities in Georgia, there are no other private facilities. In fact, families like the Utley's often travel from other states to receive unique care at the Shepherd Spinal Center, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Welstar Hospital.
