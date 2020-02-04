The goal of raising $500,000 for remodeling the Glema Center for the Arts has been met, but the work is just beginning at Madisonville Community College.
Since the 2018 gala event, which kicked off the fundraising campaign, “Dress Up the Glema,” MCC and the Madisonville College Foundation have worked to obtain their goal, said MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley.
“We’re excited to be at the point that we can actually start making real plans to do the work,” she said. “We’re so grateful for the foundation for leading this charge for us. We’re grateful for all the folks in the community who support the center and the work we’re doing.”
The next phase calls for creating a schedule for the renovations. From painting to seating, to a new orchestra shell, to the back of the house, dressing rooms and green room, all will be renovated, said Kelley.
“We need to see what the work schedule might be because we have to plan shows around the work that’s being done,” she said. “The theatre may have to be dark because every seat in there is going to be replaced.”
One of the questions they face, said Kelley, is when will the work be done?
“We’re a little bit slower in the summer, but we still do arts camps, and things of that sort,” she said. “When will we get the work done and when will we be able to have the entire center up and running again at full capacity? We did the hard work of raising the money, now the hard work to get it done (begins).”
Because the school initially received tentative bids in 2018, when the campaign began, Kelly wants to find the true cost and update the estimates for 2020.
“Just because we’ve raised $500,000 doesn’t mean that there have not been price increases,” said Chairman of the Madisonville College Foundation Steve Cox. “It’s been a grassroots campaign. There were one or two large donors, other than that, a lot of people have given.”
None of the new renovations would be possible without the community, said Kelley.
“Without the funding of the community, none of this would be happening,” she said. “The Glema is an important link, an important connection that the college has with the community through the arts. It’s an important way for us to open the eyes of our students to a lot of different types of art.”
There are still naming opportunities for potential donors — including 600 seats, said MCC’s Director for Advancement Raegina Scott.
“During the holidays, we had people that were purchasing seats for the new remodel as Christmas gifts,” she said. “I think a wonderful way to honor a child’s performance in the on-stage series would be to sponsor a seat in their child or grandchild’s name.”
MCC hopes that everyone who enjoys the center will be excited for what’s next, said Kelley.
“I’m hoping that everybody who loves this facility as much as we do, will come when it’s all finished and see what it looks like in 2020,” she said.
If you are interested in a naming opportunity, you can reach out to MCC’s advancement office at 270-824-8595.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.