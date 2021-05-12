The Madisonville Police Department released the following report on Tuesday:
Leah Coones, 38, of Manitou, was charged Monday with public intoxication.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Tuesday:
Steven Mead, 41, of Lewisburg, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Brian Hendricks, 49, of Nortonville, was charged Saturday with leaving the scene of an accident.
Amber Evitts, 27, of Nortonville, was charged Saturday with public intoxication.
Byron Lewis, 49, of Nortonville, was charged Sunday with fourth-degree assault and menacing.
Jamie Lile, 40, was charged Sunday with fourth-degree assault.
Donovan Adams, 27, of Nebo, was charged Sunday with fourth-degree assault, alcohol intoxication, possession of mairjuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Raye Geary, 60, of Earlington, was charged Monday with three counts of failure to appear.
