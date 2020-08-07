The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Eustacio Olvera Baltieres, 57, Madisonville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with theft of identity of another without consent.
Jonathan J. Ramsey, 22, Madisonville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with speeding 13 mph or more over the speed limit, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, disregarding stop sign and possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle.
Jerry W. Emerson, 51, Madisonville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
Isaac R. Chamberlain, 29, Earlington, was arrested Wednesday and charged with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
Dannie L. Ball, 26, Island, was arrested Wednesday and charged with custodial interference on an Ohio County warrant.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.