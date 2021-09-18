The Hopkins County Circuit Court released the following grand jury indictments for September:
Ralph Ager, 40, of Madisonville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher Duvall, 32, of Hanson, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance two counts and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Garrett, 59, of Hopkinsville, was charged with possession of a defaced firearm, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Tommy Gibson, 41, of Madisonville, was charged with seven counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of second-degree sodomy, four counts of third-degree sodomy, 11 counts of first-degree sexual abuse and eight counts of incest.
Micah Love, 20, of Madisonville, was charged with trafficking in synthetic drugs.
Stacy McKinney, 48, of Princeton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Jameson Meserve, 31, of Henderson, was charged with second-degree forgery, theft by unlawful taking, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joy Robinson, 40, of Madisonville, was charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and second-degree persistent felony offender.
Richard Boardman, 46, of Utica, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Kaleb Browning, 27, of White Plains, was charged with no operator’s license and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Cartwright Jr., 37, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Jonalan Chval, 34, of Madisonville, was charged with fourth-degree assault, second-degree strangulation and second-degree persistent felony offender.
Keyairrys Combs, 25, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.
John Danhoff, 65, of Madisonville, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Amanda Davenport, 38, of Madisonville, was charged with possession of marijuana and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Anthony Drayer, 22, of Mortons Gap, was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree assault and second-degree persistent felony offender.
Jared Graziano, 27, of Madisonville, was charged with trafficking in marijuana.
William Grider, 33, of Providence, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nathan Hanvy, 33, of Princeton, was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substances and possession of marijuana.
Stephen Householder, 51, of Clay, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew Lynn, 25, of Madisonville, was charged with two counts of first-degree fleeing, trafficking in marijuana, disregarding a traffic control device, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, using restricted ammunition during a crime, first-degree assault and trafficking in marijuana. He was also charged with trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia weapon enhanced in another case.
Cornelia Mackey, 49, of Madisonville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Nicole Mitchell, 29, of Madisonville, was charged with unlawful taking of property, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Polk, 44, of Madisonville, was charged with theft of property, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Roche, 19, of Dawson Springs, was charged with second-degree sodomy and second-degree rape. He was also charged with complicity to commit murder in a separate case.
Jacob Smith, 27, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Debra Soper, 52, of Madisonville, was charged with trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carrie Taylor, 41, of Madisonville, was charged with tampering with physical evidence, three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Robert Willett, 35, of Nebo, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Gordon Williams, 40, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.