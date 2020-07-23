The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• Joshua D. Glanden, 21, Madisonville, was charged Sunday with second-degree burglary.
• Hunter C. Stewart, 20, Madisonville, was arrested Monday and charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• George I. Gamble, 20, Earlington, was arrested Tuesday and charged with trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds).
• William D. Barnes, 40, Dawson Springs, was arrested Tuesday and charged with failure to appear on a Nelson County warrant and parole violation.
• Timothy C. Pentecost, 57, Madisonville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with third-degree criminal trespassing.
