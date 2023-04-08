Construction is either underway or about to get started on a number of projects on property owned by Hopkins County Schools. Recently the school board approved updates on the Southside and auxiliary gym projects.
Board members approved the official contractor agreement with Danco Construction for services on the high school auxiliary gyms at its March 20 meeting.
Danco won the bid to construct new axillary gyms at both Madisonville-North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central high schools for a sum of $14,140,000. Those gyms will not only offer more room for the schools’ athletics programs, they will also function as storm shelters for the school.
The board of education also approved a proposal from Synergy Test and Balance for $11,823 for testing, adjusting, and balancing and to Performance commissioning Agency for $12,000 for work done on the high school gyms.
Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline said the testing and balancing help the school district monitor the progress of the projects when it comes to HVAC and utility systems.
The school board also approved the revised bid for BG 1. Cline explained that when an agreement with a contractor is made, the BG 1 must be revised to fill the exact amount of that contract.
“That BG 1 is revised and submitted to the state department,” he said.
The school board approved an agreement with OK4, Inc. for land surveying services for the Southside Elementary renovation project, which is planned to convert the current K-5 school into a fully functioning K-8.
Cline said this is something the school board had to do for the new Hanson school and will have to do for the district’s other projects.
“This is the survey contract that was procured under our agreement with our architect partners,” he said.
The school district is currently finishing up work on the new Hanson Elementary School, which officials plan to have ready in time for the fall semester, and plans are also in place to convert an existing structure on North Main into a new Central Office. The central office has been located in the former Madisonville High School building since 1987, but that structure was built about 100 years ago.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.