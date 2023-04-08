Construction is either underway or about to get started on a number of projects on property owned by Hopkins County Schools. Recently the school board approved updates on the Southside and auxiliary gym projects.

Board members approved the official contractor agreement with Danco Construction for services on the high school auxiliary gyms at its March 20 meeting.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.