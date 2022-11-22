The Christmas Bazaar this past weekend at Baptist Health in Madisonville, was filled with holiday cheer and of course, vendor tables with unique gifts, hand-crafted goods, clothing, jewelry and more.
Be sure to shop local and support all of the Hopkins County crafters and businesses before shopping the big lot stores.
