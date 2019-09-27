Back in Time

File photo

It appears the police have a large quantity of evidence "bagged and tagged" in this undated file photo from The Messenger's archives. If you remember this event or recognize the Kentucky State Police trooper or other personnel pictured, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com. Several readers emailed in regarding the recent photo of a tennis player that appeared in this section. Cheri (Pennington) Love was identified as the player photographed.

Back in Time

