During last night’s city council meeting, the main topic of discussion was around annual inflation, cost increases and supply and demand challenges that are being felt not only across the nation, but right here in our community in Hopkins County.
Budget Chairperson, Frank Stevenson, shared that inflation costs are up 8.5% annually, which has substantially driven up costs within the city. Health care services have more than doubled, the retirement funds have seen major increases as well. Health insurance has increased by $1.2 million despite efforts to try to reduce liability and costs.
According to Stevenson, payroll increases are inevitable at this day and time, there are struggles and challenges with every business in town, services are changing, hours of operation are being cut, there are help wanted signs on every door, and in order for Madisonville to maintain the level of services that we currently have, pay has been significantly impacted just to keep people doing what they are currently doing.
Mayor Cotton shared some changes to put things into perspective, 8-inch pipe to replace in the sewer has gone up 232% in two years, 8inch pipe to replace in the sewer has gone up 250% in two years.
“We have to pay the increases, rates for water and sewer are too low according to auditors, we can only absorb so much and pulling money out of savings, we can only do it for so long,” Cotton said.
“When we are looking at the increases on things that we have zero control over, we desire to have one of the safest communities in Western Kentucky, we have to pay for these services.”
Right now, Madisonville has the lowest insurance rates, due to a fully staffed fire department. We have to find these revenue streams to help offset these costs. Property tax is 12 cents per 100. We are not proposing tax rate increases, we are keeping the lowest in the region, which helps to attract new families and businesses in our community.
Madisonville’s insurance rates, water and sewer rates, and property taxes are considerably lower than other areas within the regions. 75% of the workforce enjoy the city services, whether they live within city limits or not.
“We have to have these services and we need them. We have, right now, enough businesses and industries and retail looking into our community to set our future up for the next 40 years, but without this critical infrastructure this won’t happen,” Cotton said.
With this simply being the first reading, no vote was taken last night, however, changes for electric, water and sewer are coming into place according to Mayor Kevin Cotton. We are still cheaper in all areas in comparison to our competitors, and in the area of electric, the change won’t affect the cost, it will simply affect how it looks on the bill, as it will simply be cleaning it up to match within the new ordinance.
“We need to take the city to a better future, these are things that should have been done long before now, but now we are faced with the tough decisions to make this happen, and this budget has been one of the most challenging budgets to work on because of the things that we have zero control over,” Cotton.
