Nationwide colleges, especially community colleges, are struggling to help meet the student’s needs outside of academics.
A few years ago, Madisonville Community College started the food pantry and the student emergency fund.
MCC Vice-President Jay Parrent said they want students to come and enroll, but students have non-academic barriers.
“The food pantry and the emergency fund are two ways we set out to help students address those barriers,” he said.
The food pantry was started about four years ago to help students and their families fill in that gap. He said the food pantry is unique in that there is one on each campus the north campus, the health campus, and the Muhlenberg campus.
“It is not monitored,” said Parrent.“We don’t want students to feel less than if they need those resources. It has been a good way to serve students without making anyone feel like they are not good enough.”
He said the food pantry was very helpful during the pandemic when families didn’t have access to public school meals.
“[The pandemic] put a strain on a lot of the families we serve,” said Parrent. “[The food pantry] was a nice resource to have through the pandemic.”
The food pantry on the north campus is located on the first floor near the student center and is open for students when the building is open.
“They take what they need. They are very respectful of it,” said Parrent.
Although the pantry is not monitored, there is a comment box for students to make suggestions or comment on the pantry.
“The comments have been so meaningful about how big a difference it has made to them,” said Parrent.
Soon after the food pantry was started at MCC, they saw the need for a student emergency fund to help with the small one-time emergencies.
Austin Tarkington, the director of Advancement for MCC, said the emergency fund can be used for multiple things.
“They can go in if someone is having trouble getting to school or if they are having issues with work or books,” he said. “There are categories they fall into, but if they are able to be covered through that fund then it is eliminating those barriers.”
The fund has covered everything from one-time utility and internet bills to auto repairs. It is privately funded through donations and grants.
Parrent said the fund has been accessed frequently, and it is nice to know that it is there for students who need extra help.
“The last thing we want is for someone to feel like they can’t continue for something that might be surmountable for us with that fund,” he said.
Tarkington said normally they learn about students who need a little extra help from the fund through the Dean of Student Affairs Dr. Cathy Vaughan. She contacts the advancement department.
Parrent said these programs began after the college had seen a need for several semesters.
While the college is always looking into what the next need may be, he said right now, they are focusing on strengthening the food pantry and emergency fund.
For more information on the food pantry or the emergency fund, contact Dr. Cathy Vaughan at 270-824-1705 or cathy.vaughan@kctcs.edu.
