During the special called meeting on Monday, the Nortonville City Council approved the 2022 tax rate ordinance.
Nortonville City Clerk Julie Sellers said the council approved the compensating rate, which is the rate that would generate roughly the same amount of revenue for the city as what they collected the previous year. The compensating rate can result in either an increase in the actual tax rate passed on to tax payers or a reduction, depending on the overall tax base in the community.
For this year the result is a drop in taxes. The real property tax went from 24.1 cents per $100 of assessed property value in 2021 to 23.1 cents this year, while tangible property dropped from 57.48 cents per $100 to 44.24 cents.
Motor vehicle and watercraft will be 0.229 cents per $100.
“Property tax bills are being processed now. They will go out sometime in October, and they will have the 2% discount period in November,” said Sellers.
Compared to last year’s tax rate, motor vehicle and watercraft rates stayed the same, but real and tangible property increased.
The only other item on the agenda was a bid from the Nortonville Fire Department. She said they asked the city for some money to purchase self-contained breathing apparatus equipment and extrication equipment.
“It was for a FEMA grant that the city had received,” said Sellers.
The council approved the purchase using grant funding.
Since the meeting was a special called meeting, the council was only allowed to talk about the two items on the agenda. Sellers said the meeting went well.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Nortonville City Council will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 at Nortonville City Hall.
