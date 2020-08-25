Two men and a juvenile have been charged with the unlawful imprisonment of a female after police officers from two departments responded to a complaint early Saturday morning at a local apartment complex.
Madisonville Police Department officers and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Pennyrile Park Apartments after a woman said she had escaped from three captors.
Steven Cecil Robinson Jr., 19, of Evansville was charged with second-degree imprisonment, giving an officer false identifying information, first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, custodial interference, trafficking in marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of controlled substance and fugitive from another state.
Eric Sigh Jr., 40, of St. Louis, Missouri, was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police say an out of state juvenile runaway was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, giving an officer false identifying information, possession of marijuana and first-degree hindering prosecution of apprehension.
Law enforcement responded to the complaint around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to a news release from the MPD. Police said they made contact with a female victim who said that three subjects had held her against her will.
Reports indicate the victim had been physically assaulted Friday night and said she could not leave her apartment. The victim told police she jumped from her second story bedroom and fled to a family member’s home, according to reports.
Robinson, Sigh and the unidentified juvenile were detained by police and were transported to Madisonville Police Department for questioning.
The adult subjects have been lodged in the Hopkins County Jail.
