Madisonville Police say that a series of potentially violent actions landed a Madisonville man behind bars Thursday night.
Police say that Mark Harder, 29 of Madisonville, and a female witness had a verbal disagreement over the phone on Wednesday. The witness told police that during that phone conversation Harder threatened to shoot her in the head.
After ending that phone conversation, police say that Harder drove to Cricket Wireless in Madisonville, where he caused a disturbance. The manager of the store then asked the suspect to leave, at which point witnesses say he hit the front door, breaking both door hinges and causing damage to concrete work at the base of the door, doing an estimated $1,000 to $1,500 in damages.
Later that day the woman who stated she had been threatened by Harder earlier in the day contacted police to report that as they were having a second conversation, he had spotted her vehicle and made a U-turn to chase her down. She said that he stated that he was going to “get her.”
Officers located Harder at the intersection of Broadway and Caroline in Madisonville, where they conducted a traffic stop. The suspect then told police that he had a pistol under the driver’s seat. Police say he smelled strongly of alcohol and would later blow of 0.084 on a breath test, placing him above the legal limit.
Harder was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.