Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
April Sullivan, 44, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Stephen Moore, 46, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, no registration plates and failure to wear seat belt.
Michael M. Ross, 32, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Tuesday:
James Suthard, 42, of Eldorado, Illinois, was charged Monday with second-degree burglary, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.