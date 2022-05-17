The Madisonville Community College received a $1.2 million gift from the Badgett family to improve the Brown Badgett, Sr. Energy and Advanced Technology Center.
The money will be used to upgrade the facility and equipment for the applied technology programs offered in the center.
MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley said keeping and maintaining the technology, tools, and equipment required to ensure that the students have the most current training is essential for these academic programs.
“This gift is an amazing opportunity to ensure that the college stays on the cutting edge and that our students receive the best education possible,” she said. “We are so appreciative to the Badgett family for their continued support of workforce development.”
The center originally opened in 2009 and provided a new location for the college’s many technical programs. Since that opening, the college has served thousands of students and has provided countless hours of industrial training to currently employed professionals in technical fields through the Workforce Solutions department.
Every academic program offered in the Badgett Center will receive upgrades in either laboratory facilities, equipment, or instructional supplies. The academic programs currently available to students include advanced integrated technology, agriculture, air conditioning and heating technology, biomedical technology systems, digital printing technology, electrical technology, fermentation science, unmanned systems technology, and welding.
In addition to the specific upgrades in equipment for these programs, renovations are planned for training rooms, labs, and other spaces in the building. Faculty will also have access to a new Green Room to develop and record presentations and class lessons to enhance the delivery of online course material to students.
The college’s Advancement Office has plans to establish a future endowment fund to ensure the availability of the latest in technology and equipment to offer innovative educational opportunities for students, partner industries, and the community.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.