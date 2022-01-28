The Hanson City Commission heard the first reading to increase the water rates in the city during Tuesday night’s meeting.
Hanson City Clerk Casey Pearson said the rate would increase by 12.5% on the base water rates.
“Right now on residential, it is $22.68 for the first 2,000 gallons, and it will increase to $25.50,” she said.
Hanson City Mayor Jimmy Epley said the city is still losing too much water from all the leaks, and they have to make sure the water can take care of itself.
“This was the only way we could do it until we get more of these leaks fixed,” he said. “Our system was in worse shape than we first thought.”
The city is still working on getting the leaks fixed, but inflation and the rise in prices have made the job more costly. He said the material costs have doubled or tripled.
“We weren’t anticipating all of our supplies and costs to increase like they did,” said Epley.
Kentucky Rural Water recommended the increase to help get the city back on track and in the black.
There will be a second reading of the ordinance today, and once everything is approved, Pearson said she expects the rate increase to begin in March.
Also during the meeting, the commission approved the purchase of a snowplow mount to fit the truck purchased last year and the purchase of a heater for the sewer building, as there is not a heater there currently.
The Hanson City Commission will have a special called meeting at 8 a.m. today at Hanson City Hall.
