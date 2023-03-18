The Madisonville Regional Airport has several events in the works to help show the community what they do.
Emily Herron, the airport manager, said they have done a lot of different events at the airport over the last several years, and a lot of them have been more geared toward the aviation community.
“We want to be able to do some things where we are inviting the community to the airport,” she said.
The first community event the airport is planning is Young Eagles Day in June.
Herron said Young Eagles is a program run by the Experimental Aircraft Association that local chapters and airports can put on for kids aged 8-17.
“They can schedule a ride and get to go up in an airplane for 20 minutes,” she said.
This event is free and can give the community a chance to experience what the airport is about.
“They can experience aviation and hopefully get kids interested in flying,” said Herron.
The other community event the airport is planning isn’t until October, an Airshow. Herron said they are still in the process of planning this one because it is so far away, but they are excited to see it happen.
“We have the performer lineup set and contracts have been signed,” she said. “I think it will be a really good first airshow. Nothing too crazy or flashy.”
Along with the community events, the airport is bringing back a few private events for the aviation community.
The Beech Bash will be held for the second year. Herron said they had 65 airplanes last year from all over the eastern United States, and they are planning to have between 75-100 this year.
There will also be a Tenant and Pilot lunch for those who store their airplanes at the airport as a way to show their appreciation.
For more information on these events as they get closer, follow the Madisonville Regional Airport on Facebook.
