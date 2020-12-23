As one of the largest employers in Hopkins County, General Electric Aviation understands its role in the community goes beyond the plant located on Nebo Road.
“We don’t just want to be in the community, we also want to make an impact,” said Jennifer Hatcher, GE Madisonville United Way of the Coalfield campaign director.
Each year GE provides charitable donations to a local agency that will make an impact on a lot of people, she said. Last year, they donated $5,000 to the homeless shelter at the Salvation Army.
This year, Hatcher said she saw on the United Way newsletter that several agencies needed help with their Christmas wish list, so GE divided the $5,000 up between Regional Senior Citizen Home, Sanctuary, CASA, the Salvation Army and Caris Recovery Plus for women.
They donated $1,000 to the Regional Senior Citizen Home so they could purchase a computer and supplies for the seniors could connect with family. They gave CASA $1,000 to purchase Christmas items for their children going through court.
The Salvation Army received $1,500 to use for their homeless shelter to buy bed sheets, bedding, food and drinks. Caris Recovery Plus received $500 so they could purchase socks for women who show up barefoot or with no socks.
GE also donated three shredders — one to the United Way of the Coalfield, one to Regional Senior Citizen Home and one to Impact Mentoring. They also took care of 50 Angels off the Salvation Army Angel Tree.
“Every year, we try to do at least 50 angels for that organization,” said Hatcher.
GE has been working with United Way to support local agencies for longer than Hatcher has been at GE, she said. Because United Way works with 12 agencies they often know the needs, funding requests and what agencies need the help.
“By supporting United Way, it gives us an opportunity to make sure we are hitting where the needs are most,” said Hatcher. “We just want to make the biggest impact that we can.”
Hatcher encourages everyone and every company — no matter how big or small — to give what they can.
“Every dollar counts and can make an impact on someone’s life,” said Hatcher. “Don’t get caught up in how much you give, just know that if it is not money, maybe it is your time.”
