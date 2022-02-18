After being part of the community since 2014, non-profit Community Dental Care will permanently close its doors on Friday, Feb. 25.
A Community Dental employee said they were completely blindsided on Jan. 14 when they were told their clinic would be closing.
“In the past 11 years, I have grown relationships with these patients and seen kids grow up,” she said. “It is really emotional, and it is really sad. This is not what the staff at Community Dental wanted.”
Community Dental Care of Kentucky was founded in 2014 as a non-profit to fill the gap for affordable care among infants, children, teens, adults, seniors, and the special needs population in Kentucky, who may not have access to other oral health care.
Community Dental is an affiliate of Advantage Dental Oral Health Center and shared a mission to improve the oral health of all.
The employee said there is a misunderstanding in the community that Community Dental Care was a private practice dental office. The clinic is a non-profit owned by a large corporation.
That corporation was bought out by another company that told the clinic they did not fit their business model.
“Moving forward, they are looking for more profit clinics, and we are set up as non-profit,” the Community Dental employee explained.
She said everyone at Community Dental hates that the clinic is closing because there was a definite need for a non-profit dental clinic in the community.
“We were booked out until July,” she said.
Since the clinic will see their last patients on Feb. 25, she said they have been referring their patients to a Community Dental Clinic in Hopkinsville.
“They do accept all the Medicaid plans, as well as Medicare,” said the employee. “There is not a private practice here in Madisonville that will accept all of them.”
Once the clinic closes, she said most of the employees will be looking for new jobs in the community. Dr. Whitney James is originally from Oklahoma, so she will be moving back, but everyone else will try to stay in the area.
She said the company offered to move the employees to other clinics in other states, but most have always lived in Hopkins County and wanted to stay.
“We didn’t choose for this to happen,” she said. “We did not want this to happen for the community or for ourselves.”
For help finding a new dentist or to get dental records, call 270-255-5009 before Feb. 25. After Feb. 25 contact records@advantagedentalplus.com or by mail at Advantage Dental, 310 West Elm St, Athens, AL 35611.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.