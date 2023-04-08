The Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation announced on Thursday that former Hopkins County Magistrate Bill Rudd has been named Interim President of the Economic Development Corporation for Hopkins County, effective April 3, 2023.
The EDC will aims to leverage his background in government, real estate and banking to advance their progress amid Kentucky’s current growth spurt.
